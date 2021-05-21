Buy The Most Secure and Cost-Efficient Deflationary Token on BSC with Safeblast

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — In this digitized era, the demand and necessity of cryptocurrency are only going up. It is swiftly becoming the most popular means of payment in both the business world and peer-to-peer transactions. SafeBLAST helps the holders increase their buying power through safe and effective deflationary. They provide deflationary tokens on Binance smart chain network to the holders. It is an autonomously generated and liquidity pool token that reduces in total supply whenever a token is transferred. A certain percentage of the transferred amount gets burned with every transfer.

The company takes a 10% fee for every transaction of the tokens. It is then divided into two parts. In the first part, Rewards, 5% of the transaction fee is distributed to the wallets that hold SafeBLAST on a percentage basis. The users will receive more rewards with a greater number of tokens. The ‘DEAD’ wallet will get the most percentage to burn. The second part, liquidity provider generation gets a 5% transaction fee. The total amount gets deposited back into the PancakeSwap liquidity pool. It is locked there for 5 years.

For a more secure cryptocurrency transaction, SafeBLAST is the best option for holders around the world. They have solved the interoperability issues during the transfers. They provide amazing transaction speed at a lot cheaper price compared to other similar services. Buying SafeBLAST is quite easy. There are clear instructions on the website on how to use it. It is a dream for legit holders and punishes the dumpers. It also lowers the risks and keeps the market liquid.

SafeBLAST is a deflationary token, called BLAST token, on the BSC network that yield liquidity generation protocol token autonomously. The company is in talks with many blockchain companies and financial institutions for partnerships to promote their exchange around the world. They use the most effective strategies for every crypto project. It is already listed on DEX exchange PancakeSwap and will also be listed on three centralized exchanges in its first month of launch. For more information, visit them at https://safeblastcrypto.com/.