My Adult Star (myadultstar.com) Goes Live

New York, NY, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — My Adult Star (myadultstar.com), a new adult streaming and live sex show platform, is now formally live and available online. The website features thousands of cam girls and other adult performers, known as stars, or adult stars, who perform often pornographic and sexual acts, and shows for their viewers enjoyment, and in an effort to earn tokens. Like many other adult webcam sites which have sprung up in recent years, My Adult Star operates in the freemium space, with the site completely free to browse, and equally free to watch as many public cam shows as a users wishes, but users would need to pay to tip their adult star tokens in exchange for a racier show or as reward for something they like.

In this age of all your actions being tracked online, My Adult Star sets out to buck that trend by giving privacy and data ownership back to their users. My Adult Star does not and will never track the other sites you visit online, or install or read tracking cookies. Their is a real focus on respecting the user and their online experience. For that same reason My Adult Star does not use pop-ups or sell any user data, the whole site is served over HTTPS, making it more secure and any data encrypted, and for the most part users are not even required to register or login to the site. Should a user choose to sign up, an action which is required to rate or favorite stars and previous live show images, only the minimum amount of user data is collected.

Going forward, My Adult Star, aims to be the home of the greatest adult performers and online webcam stars, and will offer many features not currently supported by some of the larger players in this sector, but without compromising their values. Some of the unique features currently supported or soon to be rolled out include:

a ‘Hall of Fame’, which lists the top stars across several categories, such as most time online and most viewers,

achievement-based badges, similar to those you may find in other sectors, such as gaming. Stars can earn badges for surpassing particular milestones, such as achieving more than 250,000 followers,

and an advanced search feature which will allow a user to find their ideal adult webcam star based on a number of attributes, including body type, whether they have tattoos or piercings, location, hair colour, types of show offered, etc.

