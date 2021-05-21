HOFA Gallery announces two special summer season exhibitions on Mykonos with Banksy headlining

London, UK, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — HOFA Gallery today announces its new summer 2021 season on Mykonos with two highly anticipated exhibitions, ‘Millennials‘ (1 – 20 July) and ‘CURATED‘ (1 – 20 August).

‘Millennials‘ (1 – 20 July) is ARTCELS’ new blue-chip art investment portfolio which offers shared-based art ownership. The portfolio is also presented as a stunning exhibition for investors and art collectors to see and enjoy. Having debuted at HOFA Gallery, London in April this year, ‘Millennials‘ is an extraordinary assemblage of renowned contemporary artists whose creations resonate deeply with millennial collectors and art lovers. Fans of Banksy, Josh Sperling, Yoshimoto Nara, and Jonas Wood will have a chance to view some of their most talked about creations at HOFA in Mykonos Town this summer.

‘CURATED’ is an exhibition series organised by PAVE Contemporary, whose mission is to support global emerging talent with a view to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the world of contemporary art. The exhibitions are self-curated by younger, elite art collectors dedicated to supporting emerging contemporary artists.

The best of ‘CURATED’ comes to HOFA Gallery, Mykonos (1 – 20 August), showcasing the highlights of the first three exhibitions in the series shown in London. It includes key artists from ‘Inner Escape‘ curated by Raphael Isvy which explores the surrealness of life in lockdown. The second and third instalments, titled ‘American Roots‘ by Francesco Bena and ‘CURE/RATED: Bigotry, A Societal Cancer‘ by Dr. Fadi Braieth and Dr. Dan Nguyen, take distinct approaches to exploring the polarisation of American society.

Commenting on this summer’s line-up, HOFA Gallery Co-Founder Elio D’Anna says, “We are delighted to bring exceptional art and art investment opportunities to Mykonos this season, and look forward to welcoming collectors and art lovers to our beautiful gallery in Mykonos Old Town.”

‘Millennials‘ at HOFA Gallery, Mykonos on Thursday 1 – 20 July 2021

‘CURATED’ at HOFA Gallery, Mykonos on Sunday 1 – 20 August 2021