Asset Management Profits Have Hit Record Highs

Despite making a loss last year, asset management firms have this year recorded record profits, showing that they’re able to bounce back and keep this crucial industry running.

Whether you work in asset management or not, there’s no underestimating its importance for the entire economy. If the wealth of the very richest in society is properly managed, then it can be reinvested in the community and create jobs for more people. That’s why reports that the industry was making losses in 2020 were concerning. It seems that even the very wealthiest aren’t immune to potential economic collapse created by a pandemic.

However, new reports from the first quarter of 2021 paint a very different picture. A typical American-based asset manager was able to produce US$1.24 billion for its shareholders. That makes every share worth 77 cents, for one company alone. Extrapolate this across the whole industry and you’ll notice record levels of profits for asset management companies.

In a year where all economic forecasting seemed to paint a disastrous picture, this news from the asset management industry will be welcomed with open arms. It’s not just the people at the top who benefit from a business succeeding. It’s also important to take shareholders, staff, and customers into account. They all rely on strong and stable businesses to grow the overall wealth in society. This can then kickstart the economy, pumping funds into to projects that create jobs and make sure more people are employed.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has created a significant number of job losses. It’s hoped that this news regarding the finance industry marks a return to normality. For the industry to go from making losses to record profits within a year despite the turbulent times proves that it’s an industry capable of bouncing back quickly and minimizing the damaging effects.

However, it’s also true that one good year doesn’t mean it will always be this way. Investors are still watching the markets closely to see whether this is a anomaly or evidence of a sustainable trend. If it’s the latter, then investment in asset management is bound to increase rapidly, helping to keep the whole economy afloat.

Hopefully, it’s not just the asset management company that experiences growth. Already, other sectors such as interior design and home delivery services are shower similar signs of record growth. The hope now is that this extends to sectors like live entertainment, hospitality, and travel that have been hit the hardest during this difficult time.

