Nashville, TN, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The upcoming June meeting will be a daybreak discussion held virtually. Nashville has now lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, but many are still cautious about returning to in-person. DayBreak Discussions are a new meeting format for Nashville RCC which brings together members along with the broader community for organic conversations about worldly topics.

The June meeting will be led by Nashville Chapter President, Rev. Brian Fesler, who is also Pastor of the Church of Scientology.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.