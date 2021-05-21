The Way to Happiness Association Honors Fathers

Nashville, TN, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Way to Happiness Association is observing Father’s Day with special virtual messages.

According to history.com, “The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972–58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official–that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.”

The 1910 celebration started when a Spokane, Washington, woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents.

Father’s Day 2021 will occur on Sunday, June 20.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee which was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, is reminding us this Father’s Day to honor our parents with virtual messages on this theme.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Honor and Help Your Parents,” in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: “In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has. And as such, no matter what, one should honor them and help them. The way to happiness includes being on good terms with one’s parents or those who brought one up.”

The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org.