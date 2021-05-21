KOHLER GENERATOR GAS SETS BY PENINSULA POWER PRODUCTS.

Cape Town, Africa, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The range of gas generators offer an ideal standby solution for residential properties.

Carry on as normal

The capacity of this range of generators is sufficient to run the average house as though you had utility power. These sets can also be set up to operate automatically and have the ability to start, stop and change over without any input from your side. So when you are load shed all you will need to do is wait a few seconds and you can carry on with whatever you were doing.

Unlimited supply of standby power

So long as your generator has air and fuel it can keep running! You will be able to prevent your groceries defrosting, make sure the kids can study and that you don’t miss important zoom meetings even in extended power failures provided you can supply your generator air and fuel.

Add value to your property

Currently the trend is moving more and more in the direction of permanent standby power solutions for residential property. The range of residential generators we offer are designed to last and can become a permanent feature of your home. As such you will not only be able to enjoy the convenience of “carry on as normal” backup power, you will also at the same time be adding value to your house.

