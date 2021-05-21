The Growth Of The Global Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market Is Driven By The Massive Burden Of Viral Pandemic 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Segmentation

The global Influenza A/B combo testing market is segmented into technique, sample, end-user and region.

By technique, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Rapid Chromatographic Immunoassays

By sample, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Throat Swab

Nasal swab

Nasal Aspirate Specimens

By end-user, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Tests (POCTs)

Laboratories

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Overview

The global Influenza A/B combo testing market is anticipated to grow lucratively with its massive demands due to the viral pandemic, advancing R&D and healthcare, and rising awareness. By technique, rapid chromatographic immunoassays leads the segment with its massive applications in the influenza A/B combo testing due to its easy-use, rapid detection and no requirement of any special instrument or condition. By sample, Nasal swab dominates the segment due to the maximum prediction of influenza infection. By end-user, hospital dominates the segment with its maximum reliability, advanced diagnostics and healthcare facilities and experienced medical professionals.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global Influenza A/B combo testing market with the massive demand, advanced healthcare and R&D. Europe holds the second largest global Influenza A/B combo testing market, driven by the high prevalence influenza, advanced diagnostics and medical research. Asia-Pacific Influenza A/B combo testing market is emerging as the fastest-growing market with its massive population pool, high infection burden, wide application of the Influenza A/B combo testing, progressing R&D and healthcare, and government’s favourable policies. Latin America Influenza A/B combo testing market is growing moderately with improving healthcare and research, rising awareness and government aids. The Middle East & Africa Influenza A/B combo testing market is stagnant due to the under-developed research and healthcare infrastructure.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Key Players

The key players of the global Influenza A/B combo testing market include CerTest, CD Products, Inc., Roche, Sekisui Diagnostics, CTK Biotech Inc. and Hibergene.

