TRIYAM is the Winner of 2021 Best in KLAS Award in Data Archiving

Lexington, United States, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — TRIYAM, a leading provider in EHR Data Archiving and legacy application management, announced it is ranked #1 and the recipient of the Best in KLAS Data Archiving. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standard of excellence. In addition to ranking #1, TRIYAM has received A+’s and A’s in the research pillars of Culture, Loyalty, Value, Operations, Product, and Relationship. All straight A’s!



TRIYAM helps hospitals, clinics and healthcare systems archive historical patient data from legacy EHRs, patient financial systems as well as data from business systems. This allows their clients to consolidate data into a less expensive archive, meet compliance regulations and optimize workflow for processes such as release of information, continuity of care and A/R wind-down. TRIYAM’s flagship product, Fovea EHR Archive, is not only an ‘active archive’ but also a part of long-term data management strategy for healthcare facilities.

“TRIYAM has always focused its attention on customer satisfaction.”, says Founder and CEO, Sudhakar Mohanraj “We listen to our customers and take their feedback seriously. In the 2021 KLAS Research findings, we are proud to score #1 and Best in KLAS. Being a ‘Best in KLAS’ vendor means that healthcare provider organizations have found us to be the leader in Data Archival market segment. I thank our customers for participating in this survey and giving their valuable feedback. I congratulate our Triyam team for such a wonderful accomplishment!”

“The Best in KLAS 2021 report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services…”— Adam Gale, KLAS President

“At Triyam we sell only what we can deliver, and we deliver on our promises 100% of the time! As head of business development, I make sure that my team sets the right expectations to our customers starting from the time of sales demonstration. Congratulations to everyone at Triyam for winning this honor” – Lisa Williams, VP Business Development, Triyam

“Just in the last 12 months we have added so many new features and interfaced with so many external systems. The real satisfaction for me comes when I see a smile on the customer’s face. The consistent feedback we get is that our product is easy to use, the implementation is so smooth, and our team is so approachable. I am proud of Team Triyam!” – Veerappan Palaniappan, VP Operations, Triyam

Sneak Peek of Customer Feedback included in the KLAS reports:



“I have worked with a lot of TRIYAM’s people, and their quality is one of the reasons why I looked at their product. I know that TRIYAM stands behind their promises. They turn things around and are willing to assist us. They are very engaged. If we need training, they make themselves available. They bring experts on calls or to meetings. TRIYAM is always with the end users too. The vendor is great and very proactive. They are driven by customer service. I have worked with only a couple of executives, but they have been great. When we implemented the system, we had hands-on help from some executives.” ~ Manager

“The vendor’s support people have always been highly available. We regularly meet to discuss any issues and outcomes. I have never been out of touch with the vendor or their project management team. TRIYAM works hand in hand with us. They are superb.” ~ VP Executive

About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of EMR/EHR Data Management Solutions, with specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam's data conversion services help hospitals and clinics to freely migrate from one EHR vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. They help hospitals shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state mandated retention requirements. Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at www.triyam.com. Follow Triyam in LinkedIn


