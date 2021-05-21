Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $668.16 Million – Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders

PUNE, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance analyzer/DEXA/Skinfold calipers/ADP/Hydrostatic weighing), & End-users (Hospitals/Fitness & wellness centers/Academic & Research Center/Home-users) – Analysis & Global Forecast”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements

Based on product, segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market.

In hospitals, body composition analysis is majorly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis. For this application, DEXA is utilized to measure bone density for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing the risk of developing fractures. As a result, the growing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the adoption of DEXA in various hospitals. Moreover, various hospitals across the globe, such as the Jackson Hospital (U.S.), Ramsay Health Care (U.K.), Apollo Hospitals (India), and Elkhart General Hospital (U.S.), have now included body composition testing as a part of their patient care and wellness programs. Such developments are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years

Over the past few years, the number of fitness clubs has increased significantly as a result of the growing focus on health and fitness among people. At gyms and wellness centers, body composition analyzers not only measure the amount of body fat for weight loss but also provide complete body composition assessment to maintain health.