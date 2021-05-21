Sugar-Based Excipients Market worth $1,060.6 Million – DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast”, the sugar excipients market has witnessed healthy growth during the last decade, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach $1,060.6 Million.

The Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a certain extent.

Based on the type, the Sugar-Based Excipients Market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. Similarly, on the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities.

Based on formulation, is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global sugar excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the global market. Europe’s largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. North America, represents the second largest market for sugar excipients.

Factors such as presence of large number of global pharmaceutical companies, and increasing demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to the significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, and favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantages in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in the global sugar excipients market include Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).

DFE Pharma (Germany) held the second-largest share in the market in 2015. In the sugar excipients market, the company is largely known for its diversified lactose offerings for the pharmaceutical industry. Its position among the top sugar excipient manufacturers is attributed to its global footprint through distributors and agents. The company is highly focused on expansion of its functional units in emerging countries. For instance, in October 2014, the company opened a new sales office in Shanghai, China to effectively meet the growing demand for excipients products and services in China. In addition, in April 2014, the company opened a new sales office in São Paulo, Brazil to support the growing demand for excipient products and strengthen its presence in South and Central American countries.

BASF SE (Germany) is another well-established player in the market. The company’s stronghold in the global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is largely attributed to its innovative and sustainable products and solutions. It provides customized products to make customers’ production processes more efficient and increase the application of products. The company emphasizes on increasing its market presence and geographical coverage through expansions and agreements in order to remain competitive in the global market. Strategically, the company has planned to invest about USD 13.8 million (EUR 10 billion) from 2013 to 2020 to enhance its geographic footprint in Asia-Pacific. With regard to this, in March 2014, BASF SE opened a new global R&D Center in Navi Mumbai, India, with an initial investment of USD 2.76 million.