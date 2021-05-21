Inorganic Scintillators Market: Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security threats, growing security budgets of global sporting events, increasing incidence of cancer, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and growing threat of nuclear terrorism are expected to drive the growth of the global inorganic scintillators market in the coming years.

The report Inorganic Scintillators Market is expected to reach USD 330.7 Million by 2021 from USD 256.1 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Ask For PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121799348

The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented on the basis of scintillation material, type, application, and region.

By scintillation material, the inorganic scintillators market is categorized into Sodium Iodide (NaI), Cesium Iodide (CsI), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) and Lutetium-yttrium Oxyorthosilicate (LYSO), Bismuth Germanate Oxide (BGO), Others [Barium Fluoride (BaF2), Lead Tungstate (PbWO4), Cadmium Tungstate (CdWO4), Cerium Bromide (CeBr3), Lanthanum Bromide (LaBr3), and Gadolinium Orthosilicate (GSO)]. The sodium iodide (NaI) segment is expected to command the largest share of the global inorganic scintillators market, by scintillation material in 2016. This is attributed to factors such as rising application horizon of sodium iodide, rise in homeland security expenditure to combat terrorism worldwide, and increasing number of nuclear power plants.

On the basis of type, the global inorganic scintillators market is segmented into alkali halides, oxide compounds, and rare earth halides. The alkali halides segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global inorganic scintillators market in 2016. This can be attributed to the rising application horizon of alkali halides, increase in the research activities for space exploration, rise in government defense budgets, and growing need for environmental radiation testing.

On the basis of application, the inorganic scintillators market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security and defense, nuclear power plants, industrial, and other applications (high-energy physics, astrophysics, environmental monitoring, and academic research). In 2016, the healthcare segment is expected to command the largest share of the global inorganic scintillators market, by application. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, rising research activity, increasing installations of PET scanners worldwide, and growing preference for effective radiation protection in medical facilities.

On the basis of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the inorganic scintillators market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121799348

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Dynasil Corporation of America (U.S.), Hitachi Metals Group (Japan), Rexon Components, Inc. (U.S.), Detec (Canada), Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Scintacor (U.K.), EPIC Crystal Company Limited (China), Amcrys (Ukraine), Alpha Spectra, Inc. (U.S.), Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation (China), and Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd. (Japan) are some of the key players in the inorganic scintillators market worldwide.