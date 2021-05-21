Karnataka, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — M/s Lakshmi Road Metal Industries has recently launched a Combo X70 plant from CDE to produce washed Manufactured Sand from black basalt in an attempt to optimize their yield and improve ROI.

Located in the Chikballapur district of Karnataka, India, M/s Lakshmi Road Metal Industries has long felt the need to perfect the production of Manufactured Sand to meet the exacting industry standards. Existing crushing techniques can prove inadequate and frustrating in this regard, according to new CDE plant owner, Mr. Maheswar Reddy.

“As the demand for M-Sand increases so does the insistence on granular specifications. As a commercial manufacturer and distributor, we have to make sure that such standards do not come at a cost of profitability. By opting for a Combo X70 plant from CDE, we have chosen a brand that understands the fine balance between uncompromised quality and economy of cost.” Mr. Reddy opined.

Powered by revolutionary Combo technology with Feeding system, the plant converts black basalt (-4.75 MM) to yield industry-grade Concrete M Sand (Zone II) and Plaster Sand (Zone III) ready for commercial use. The 70-100 tph plant works at optimum power (122KWH), reuses and limits water consumption, is easy to install, thereby minimizing its carbon footprint.

“CDE Asia’s patented Combo technology is the answer to the age-long natural sand shortage problem. By converting crushed rock fines into a superior and sustainable aggregate alternative, Combo plants are the way forward for a resilient planet and a vibrant economy.”, says Manish Bhartia, MD, CDE Asia.

For Lakshmi Road Metal Industries, this plant holds the promise of consistent and high-quality output with maximum returns. With this launch, the company becomes partakers in a future of never-before recycling technologies that have the potential to stall and repair irrevocable environmental damage caused by over-exhaustion of finite natural resources and illegal sand mining operations.

For over a decade, CDE Asia has been championing the cause of smarter tomorrows by consistently investing in future-ready patented technologies that continue to find answers to some of the most stubborn problems in business and the ecology. As a case in point, CDE Asia has been successful in introducing M-Sand technology to the Indian sub-continent and South-East Asian markets.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Keshava Reddy and other luminaries and attended by a V.K Singh, Project Lead Commissioning Engineer, CDE Asia.

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email: info@cdeasia.com