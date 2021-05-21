Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Growing Companion Animal Population

PUNE, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves four major activities in estimating the size of the global veterinary ultrasound market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research and then through primary research. Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level incidence data for various diseases) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type, product, animal, application, technology, end user and region). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Veterinary Ultrasound Market Growth Drivers:

Factors such as growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, technological advancements are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, high cost of instruments and procedures is restraining the growth of Animal Ultrasound Market to some extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[183 Pages Report] The global veterinary ultrasound market size is projected to reach USD 448 million by 2025 from USD 338 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The 2D ultrasound segment dominates the veterinary ultrasound industry, by type of ultrasound scanners

Based on the type of scanners, the 2D segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ultrasound market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of these type of scanners in disease diagnosis as well as in pregnancy detection.

By product, the cart-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on product, the Animal Ultrasound Market is segmented into cart-based and portable ultrasound scanners. In 2019, the cart-based segment accounted for the largest portion of the market due to its ease of use and is extensively used in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

North America will continue to dominate the Animal Ultrasound Market during the forecast period

The Animal Ultrasound Market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the animal/veterinary ultrasound industry in 2019. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, the growing pet insurance industry, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practices. In addition, a majority of players in the animal/veterinary ultrasound industry are based in the US.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Market are GE Healthcare (US), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.( Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US), IMV imaging (Scotland), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI), Clarius Mobile Health (US) and SonoScape Medical Corporation (China)