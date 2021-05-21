Induction Cooktops Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, May 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Induction Cooktops Market was worth $18.6 billion in the year 2018. It is anticipated to touch US$ 27.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. This could be attributed to increasing demand for energy efficient and time saving cooking appliances. Plus, the latest trend catching up is that of inclination toward modular kitchen; especially amongst the middle-class population in the emerging economies like India and China. This is expected to upscale the induction cooktops’ scope further.

Safety concerns are being raised all over regarding handling cooking appliances. Induction cooktops imply generation of an electromagnetic field and transferring heat directly to metal cookware comprising ferrous metals like iron and steel. The top surface of induction cookware is usually made from proper heat resistant ceramic or glass. As an outcome, the surface as a whole as well as the surroundings don’t get heated at the cooking. Moreover, these cooktops have the tendency to shut off automatically when cookware isn’t present on the top. Such products do render safety and energy efficiency in comparison with traditional cooktops. All these factors are likely to keep the induction cooktop market on toes in the upcoming period.

Induction Cooktop Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Built-in

Free-standing

Induction Cooktop Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Household

Commercial

Induction Cooktop Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Onlin

The players contributing to the induction cooktops market include Panasonic Corporation, Miele, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Smeg, TTK Group, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation. Organic growth is being emphasized on. For instance – Robert Bosch GmbH recently launched “Bosch Induction Cooktops” that could be integrated with “Home Connect” app to notify customers on meals being ready. On the similar note, Electrolux AB, in Aug 2018, did launch “Electrolux SenseFry sensor-enabled induction hob” in Europe. The sensors, along with touchscreen technology, do help in maintaining temperature all across the cooking pots to enhance cooking experience.

