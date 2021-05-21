Biopsy Devices Market Top Players and Growth Strategies – Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the biopsy devices market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2022 from USD 1.74 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The report analyzes the global biopsy devices market by product, guidance technique, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the global market is segmented into needle-based biopsy instruments, procedure trays, localization wires, and other products (forceps, markers, probes, punches, curettes, and sutures). In 2016, the needle-based biopsy instruments segment accounted for the largest share of global market mainly due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and higher preference for needle-based biopsies over open surgical biopsies.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, prostate biopsy, and others. The breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness about the disease are driving market growth in this segment.

Based on guidance technique, the biopsy devices market is segmented into ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided biopsy, and other guidance techniques (positron emission tomography, fluoroscopy, and thermography). In 2016, the ultrasound biopsy segment dominated the market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic & imaging centers, and academic & research institutes. In 2016, hospitals formed the largest end-user segment of the market. This can be attributed to the growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies along with the increase in the out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of hospitals.

Players in the global biopsy devices market, such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Olympus Corporation (Japan), Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) are some of the players focusing on organic growth strategy of new product launches to enhance their market presence.

C. R. Bard dominated the market due to its broad biopsy devices product portfolio. It operates in around 100 countries outside the U.S. The company manufactures medical devices in the field of vascular therapy, urology, oncology, and surgical specialties. C. R. Bard has a wide product portfolio for biopsy, including vacuum-assisted devices, core needle biopsy products, localization wires, breast tissue markers, and probes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is another prominent player in the market. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents. BD operates through two business segments—BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The company offers biopsy products through its medication and procedural solutions segment, which operates under its Medical division.

