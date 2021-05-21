Europe Food Can Market Insights and Growth Opportunities into Regions 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, May 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Europe Food Can Market was valued at $10.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to continue with the growing streak due to soaring demand for packaged food. The need of superior packaging alternative can act as a driver this market over a given period. Frequent changes in the price of raw material can act as a barrier in industry growth.

The canned fish products will be in demand because of lifestyle of the consumers in European economics. It is forecasted that that demand for exotic fish and fish products will eventually go up. Spain and Italy are two economies that have high imports of large scale production of canned fish products.

In Europe UK is important market for food can and it will increase at a significant rate observing the consumer demand for packaged products. The dependency of consumer on meat and powdered products packages will have a positive impact on the industry growth.

Application Insights

The use of the product for packaging fruits is expected to account for over 25% of the revenue in Europe driven by a high production volume of canned fruits in Russia. The demand for the product by the consumers across the region is expected to be driven by the use in salads and fruit puddings.

Consumption of corned meat has lead to expansion in meat can industry in Europe. Major food cans manufacturer such as Crown holding in france has expanded its business that has lead to growth in segment in the region.

Period from 2016-2025 will notice a growth at a rate of CAGR of over 1% by revenue for ready meals and reason for it is natural likings of consumers from Germany and Russia. Rising demand for fresh cooked food can be a restraint for its growth.

Competitive Insights

The industry exhibits the presence of a number of large players operating their businesses through high production capacities and an extensive distribution network. The manufacturers in the region lay high emphasis on the research & development for the production of advanced cans to attract the consumers.

The manufacturers provide empty cans to the food processing companies that fill the product either through self-owned filling locations or through third party filling companies. The advantages of a third party filling include the cost reduction in the operations and setting up of the filling channels by the processing companies.

