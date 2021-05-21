Nanomedicine Market Size, Growth and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, May 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global nanomedicine market size was worth USD 138.9 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements along with significant applications in the prophylaxis of acute and chronic diseases, prevention intervention, and early disease diagnosis are accountable for progress of this industry. Miniaturization of bigger chemicals and structures at nanometric scale enables the modernization in drug administration thus leading to growth in nanotechnology market for healthcare industry.

Advancements in nanorobotics due to the escalation in funding from the government bodies are accountable to persuade potential to the nanomedicine market. Moreover, nanorobotics engineering projects which are targeting only the cancer cells without affecting the contiguous tissues is expected to promote progress through to 2025.

Factors such as the capability of nanotechnology to assist in both therapeutic and diagnostics sector simultaneously are accountable for a large number of researches which are undergoing in this sector. Moreover, application of DNA origami in the healthcare is accountable for the projected CAGR.

Furthermore, pipeline products based on the nano-molecules and related technologies are expected to promote the progress over the forecast period. Other factors such as, presence of number of products in phase II trial of clinical development and personalized treatment option is also available which is accountable for the development of nanotechnology for health care in the coming years.

Application Insights

Based on application, the segment incorporates cardiology, infectious diseases, oncology, and other applications. In 2016, oncology segment dominated with approximately 47% revenue share.

Rise in the R&D and funding activities in this segment is attributive for the larger share of this segment. Moreover, continuous increase in the incidence of oncology diseases is attributive for the development of nanotechnology based products for cancer eradication.

Cardiology is expected to witness fastest growth as a result of higher demand in the projected period due to several opportunities such as implants for tissue regeneration, nanostructured stents, and therapeutic nano-vectors.

Nanomolecule Type Insights

The capability of nanoparticles to get linked with the chemical moieties in different forms such as scaffolds aids in performing different functions. Moreover, application of nanoparticles for active targeting by linking it to cell receptor’s ligands is expected to drive progress potentially nanotechnology.

Metal and metal oxide is expected to witness substantial demand due to its widespread utilization in diagnostics. These nanoparticles enable diagnosis through the unique properties of different metals and metal oxides.

Dendrimers and the inorganic nanoparticles are also anticipated to grow at a potential rate in the coming years as consequence of research carried out in these segments. Furthermore, rising inclination of physicians towards nanodevices for monitoring and prognosis is anticipated to boost demand in the coming years.

Regional Insights

The nanomedicine market was dominated by North America with over 42% of revenue share due to escalating partnerships between nanomedicine startups and enterprises. Moreover, assistance from government organizations along with higher R&D expenditure is accountable for the largest share of the province in this sector.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fruitful growth owing to factors such as rising demand for prophylaxis of life-threatening diseases and increase in a number of research grants. The escalation in a number of venture capital financiers and rising international research associations are expected to promote the nanomedicine growth in this region.

Top Key Players of Global Nanomedicine Market :

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Nanosphere, Inc., Celegene Corporation, Ablynx NV, GE Healthcare, Arrowhead Research, and Combimatrix Corp.

