EMS Products Market Development – Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the EMS products market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The EMS products market is segmented based on end users into hospitals & trauma centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and other end users. The hospitals & trauma centres segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years (2017-2022). The rising incidence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries and growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide for hospital infrastructure development are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The EMS products market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. The key players in the market are Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C.R. Bard (US).

The key strategies followed by most companies in the EMS products market are agreements, expansions, and product launches. These strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2017. Some of the leading players who adopted these strategies include Becton, Dickinson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M (US).

Cardinal Health held the largest share of the EMS products market in 2016. Cardinal Health develops and manufactures medical and surgical products and provides customized healthcare solutions to hospitals, ASCs, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. The company offers a broad range of medical products, such as infection control supplies; patient care consumables; wound management products; and anesthesia supplies. The company has mainly focused on acquisition to increase its share in this market. For instance, in March 2015, Cardinal Health acquired Johnson & Johnson’s (US) Cordis business.

