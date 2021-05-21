Spirit-Based RTDs Strength Premixes Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

An eight-fold growth in global alcohol consumption sets the stage for accelerated performance of high strength premixes market, with millennials in particular inclined towards low alcohol drinks. The prevalent trend of easy-to-make alcoholic beverages and cocktails in North America, positions the region along a high growth trajectory in the market.

High strength premixes market is highly fragmented, characterized by a large number of small-scale online retailers. On the back of these factors, the global high strength premixes market to register a growth of more than 5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Takeaways from High-Strength Premixes Market Study

High-profit margins and presence of a moderate regulatory landscape are encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative flavors of high-strength premixes to capture a larger share of the market

Spirit based RTD (Ready to Drink) grabs significant share of the overall market and is one of the fastest pockets of growth, showing no signs of slowing down

Fact.MR opines that increasing awareness about the risk of alcohol consumption, the high price associated with high-strength premixes and drinks, and the enactment of stricter laws on distribution of liquor products, may hamper growth of the high-strength premixes market in APEJ

To gain a competitive edge over established players, emerging companies are offering their products in cans, which is more preferred by millennials. However, leading players continue to offer their products in glass bottles for increasing shelf life of the products.

In European countries, per capita spending on high strength premixes is relatively high

Innovative marketing strategies such as online retailing will be beneficial for manufacturers and distributors to expand their global footprint. For instance, in many regions, brands are garnering more consumer traffic through online retailing platforms for enhanced visibility.

“Demand for spirit-based RTD is significantly high in Estonia, as well as other European countries. Demand for ready-to-drink or high-strength premixes continues to surge, while stringent regulations in regions such as North America and Europe may cause the market to witness a further decline in consumption and growth of high-strength premixes in the near future.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Affordability, Tourism and Convenience: Winning Imperatives for Growth in Key Regions

Fact.MR opines that demand for high-strength premixes is expected to increase in Latin America, owing to the high-affordability and convenience of such beverages. The emergence of multicultural societies and growing popularity of exotic liquor is revving up alcohol consumption habits among consumers in the APEJ region. Restriction on the consumption of alcohol in the Arab world continues to be a major challenge for the MEA high-strength premixes market. However, due to globalization and increasing tourist inflow into countries such as Qatar and UAE, many global market players are entering the region with strong business intent.

