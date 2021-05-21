Luxury Eyewear Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

Luxury Eyewear market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Luxury Eyewear market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Luxury Eyewear market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Luxury Eyewear market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

The global luxury eyewear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 50 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Despite continued threats of trade war and economic uncertainty, the overall outlook for the luxury eyewear market remains optimistic. Over the past decade, the aspirations of luxury businesses’ have shifted exponentially and continue to be influenced by changing market frontiers. A retreat of the middle class, sustainable living, change in lifestyle patterns and trend setting experiences are aiding the growth of the global luxury eyewear market.

A palpable increase in the number of High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI) demographics, together with sophisticated living standards, is set to fuel the luxury eyewear market for the foreseeable future. However, in terms of entry price and distribution, luxury eyewear is no longer seen as a way of making ambitious luxury brands more accessible. Millennial consumers are extremely aspirational in terms of overall shopping experience, luxury in particular.

“The past decade has witnessed significant change in the high-end luxury eyewear market due to the launch of luxury retail concepts. Moreover, the implementation of Omni-channel retailing is significantly impacting the luxury eyewear market” says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways of Luxury Eyewear Market Study

Eyeglasses, presently leads the product type segment with a share of over 60%. The excitable jump in branded eyeglasses sales as consumers become increasingly conscious about brands and fashion is attributing to such growth

Europe is presently the most lucrative region for the global luxury eyewear market with a market share close to 1/3rd in global market

In European countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy, the demand for luxury eyewear among potential customers is growing

APAC is expected to gain a strong incremental growth rate of over 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing marketing campaigns, new product releases and rapid economic development is contributing to growth in the region

Threats from counterfeit products are narrowing the prospects for luxury eyewear, especially in developing regions

Competitors Leveraging on Product Development to Attract Customers

The global luxury eyewear market is consolidated in nature with a few fashion giants such as Luxottica Group S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A. and LVMH Moët Hennessy holding top shares. Manufacturers and designers of luxury eyewear are developing eyeglasses and sunglasses in new styles, shapes, sizes, colors and structural orientation. Getting a large customer base has been the prime effort of these companies which is an uphill battle for many in the luxury eyewear industry. With the luxury eyewear industry being saturated and consumer spending turning to experiences instead of high-priced goods, the biggest competitors are putting greater emphasis on the marketing of their products.

