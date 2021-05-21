3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2022

The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to exceed US$ 1,700 Mn in revenues by 2022-end, according to a recent research by Fact.MR. The global 3D printing medical devices market is poised to exhibit a high double-digit CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Introduction of 3D-printed tablets has paved new opportunities for 3D-printing technology, increasing its application across the pharmaceutical industry.

Numerous collaborations have been witnessed worldwide, between academic institutions and major players in the market, who are investing heavily in R&D activities. 3D-printing technology has been revolutionizing the preclinical drug testing, making the testing on 3D-printed organs convenient, thereby resulting into the provision of a substitute for animal testing. This technology is also making it easy for surgeons to improve the complicated procedures’ success rate. The aforementioned factors are expected to augment demand for 3D printing medical devices in the years to come.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

After reading the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

Competition Tracking

Key market players profiled in the report include 3D Systems Corporation, Biomedical Modeling Inc., Carbon, Inc., General Electric Company, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Groupe Gorgé SA, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

