Electric Trolling Motors Market: What are the Key Market Trends?

The Demand for Electric Trolling Motors market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global electric trolling motors market is expected to surpass a value of US$ 546 Mn by 2020-end, and expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The rampant spread of COVID-19 is resulting in declining sales, as a number of anglers are staying indoors, which ultimately impacts the sales of electric trolling motors. To maintain business continuity during this crisis, manufacturers are utilizing digital technologies and engaging customers via online portals.

Subsequently, the pandemic has shifted consumer focus towards e-Commerce platforms. Moreover, there are several trolling motor manufacturers who have started providing trolling motors through their websites. This, in turn, will strengthen the demand for electric trolling motors.

Manufacturers are aligning with the current market trends and are focusing on offering anglers with tremendous opportunity to fish effectively. For instance, they are integrating motors with GPS systems, which enables the angler to fish at the same spot the next day. This is anticipated to increase the demand for trolling motors and create ample opportunities for players operating in the electric trolling motors market.

Key Takeaways from Electric Trolling Motors Market Study

The global electric trolling motors market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 200 Mn in the next decade, and surpass a valuation of US$ 75 Mn by 2030-end.

Application of electric trolling motors in salt water is set to hold over 89% share of the total market value through 2030.

Sales of bow mount motors are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 3.9%, and be valued 1.5X the value of transom mount motors by the end of 2030.

Adoption in Jon boats is anticipated to grow and gain 90 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

The market in Europe is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 3.6% through 2030, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.9X that of Europe, and account for a major chunk of global demand over the forecast period.

The Electric Trolling Motors market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Electric Trolling Motors market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

