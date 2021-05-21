Bathroom Sink Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 13.6 Bn by 2030 End

The Demand for Bathroom Sink market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The growing infrastructure industry, in both, residential and non-residential application areas, is to drive the demand for bathroom sinks over the forecast period (2020-2030). Wall-mounted sinks, under-mount sinks, top-mount sinks, integrated sinks & countertops, wash-plane sinks, and console sinks are some of the available types according to usage needs.

This customized availability has resulted in creating numerous opportunities for the bathroom sink market with respect to application-specific usage. As the focus on better sanitization activities becomes strong, worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of bathroom sinks and other sanitation-related products. According to a new Fact.MR study, the bathroom sink market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 7%, and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8.2 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Bathroom Sink Market Study

Under-mount sinks are estimated to account for 24.4% share of the total market revenue in 2020, and lose 75 BPS in their market share by 2030 over 2020.

The integrated sinks and countertops segment is set to influence the growth strategies of market players, and are expected to contribute revenue worth US$ 1.1 Bn in 2020, and US$ 2.1 Bn by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Sales of bathroom sinks for residential applications have registered a notable growth rate over the historical period. This segment is expected to record a CAGR of 7% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.7 Bn during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific bathroom sink market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

The bathroom sink market in MEA is projected to resister a higher growth rate than average in terms of value during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand, along with supply chain disruptions, as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions across the world. However, rising focus of governments on hygiene and sanitation will shore up demand in the future.

The Bathroom Sink market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Bathroom Sink market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

