Massive Wood Slabs Market will be Worth US$ 245 million During Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

The Demand for Massive Wood Slabs market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The massive wood slabs market is expected to show a positive growth outlook in the coming years. This is attributed to increasing per capita spending and improving lifestyle in developing regions. In developed regions, demand for wooden furniture has seen a significant upsurge over the last few years, due to the various benefits that this type of furniture offers, such as high durability and better aesthetics as compared to metal furniture.

Customers prefer customized furniture, as it allows them to decorate their house and office space as per specific requirements. Therefore, wooden furniture is favoured over metal furniture, as it offers ease for customization. Massive wood slabs are large pieces of wood cut from trees, and are used in furniture and cabinetry. They are preferred due to the desire to have different texture and moisture content in furniture, which gives off an appearance unique to different wood types. Therefore, it is projected that, demand for massive wood slabs will grow significantly in near future, expanding the massive wood slabs market size to a great extent.

Massive Wood Slabs Market Analysis by Wood Type

As the popularity of wood furniture is growing across developed regions, manufacturers or saw mill owners are introducing wood slabs of different wood species into their product portfolios. Companies are focusing on maximizing their massive wood slabs offering list. Different species offer numerous advantages in different weather conditions, such as optimized durability, adequate moisture control, different aesthetics, etc. In Fact.MR’s study, it is revealed that, mahogany and rosewood are the most popular wood types in the global massive wood slabs market, and they are projected to collectively create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 245 million during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Massive Wood Slabs Market Analysis by Sales Channel

Global emergence of the e-Commerce sales channel has influenced the wood industry on a huge scale. In developed countries, leading wood industry players have either established their own e-Commerce sites or have made their products available on other popular e-Commerce portals. Several companies have also started dedicated e-Commerce sites for wood products. For instance, U.S.-based wood products company KC Custom Hardwoods has started its own e-Commerce website for the sale of its massive wood slabs across the country.

Another U.S.-based company, The Lumber Shack, has tied up with an international e-Commerce site for sale of its products, internationally. In Fact.MR’s study, the timber online stores sales channel in poised to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR 5%, and account for around 17% value share of the global massive wood slabs market by the end of the forecast period.

