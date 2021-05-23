Global Hydroxychloroquine Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4% Through 2030

In the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, hydroxychloroquine has been touted as a key drug in the treatment and eradication of COVID-19. As a result, the demand for hydroxychloroquine has skyrocketed in the past few weeks. The United States alone has generated significant demand for 20 million hydroxychloroquine pills, amounting to 4 tons.

Moreover, the global demand for hydroxychloroquine is anticipated to surge amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections. In 2020, from January to April, India has exported hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) worth US$ 1.2 Bn. Attributed to above-mentioned facts global hydroxychloroquine market is estimated to experience a year on year growth of over 100% by the end of 2020.

Key Takeaways of Hydroxychloroquine Market Study

Due to skyrocketing demand for hydroxychloroquine, the global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has spiked the prices of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) which is set to increase the market value by 2X through 2020.

Based on drug type, anti-rheumatic drug has dominated the consumption of hydroxychloroquine in 2018 and is poised to account for nearly half of the market share by 2030.

Due to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus, United Stated is projected to remain a highly lucrative region during the forecast period.

In terms of production, currently, India accounted for nearly half of the global production in 2019.

“Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus across the globe is poised to amplify the hydroxychloroquine market growth during the forecast period. The COVID-19 crisis will give an uptick to sales”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

