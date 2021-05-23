Rapidly Evolving Food Industry Worldwide to Drive Stirred Yogurt Culture Demand 2028

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Stirred Yogurt Culture Demand and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Rapidly Evolving Food Industry Worldwide to Drive Stirred Yogurt Culture Demand

Food processing industry consistently experiences challenges in terms of maintenance and viability of starter cultures in fermented food products. Lactic acid bacteria are predominantly present in the fermented food products that add nutritional and health benefits to the product. Traditional fermentation processes meant for increasing the product shelf-life, carries the risks of contamination and lack of maintenance of microbial load. Innovations to address these issues to increase stirred yogurt culture efficiency have led to the development of microbial encapsulation methods that are being studied to maintain microbial viability in stirred yogurt. Microbial encapsulation of stirred yogurt culture can provide rapid fermentation, higher microbial load and enhanced tolerance for temperature and media toxicity over traditional stirred yogurt culture. Owing to high lucrativeness of flavored yogurt, many startups have ventured into production of flavored yogurt. As a result increased demand for stirred yogurt culture has been seen in last few years

Stringent Regulation to Negatively Impact Stirred Yogurt Culture Market

Increasing utilization of microbial stirred yogurt culture for the preservation of stirred yogurt has augmented the need for stringent regulatory framework that controls and ensures food safety. These regulatory frameworks differ among world countries, yet they all aim at regulating the safer use of stirred yogurt culture and thus, providing higher food quality. Use of microorganisms and microorganism-derived food products is regulated by FDA, which has a status for safe use known as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) in the U.S. If the microorganism or derived product for stirred yogurt culture lies in the category of GRAS, it is approved by FDA for its utilization in the manufacturing of stirred yogurt. Further, maintaining the viability of the stirred yogurt culture during different handling processes of yogurt production and protection of stirred yogurt culture from pathogen contamination remains a key challenge for stirred yogurt culture providers.

Europe Region to Dominate in Terms of Market Demand for Stirred Yogurt Culture

The market for stirred culture market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market for stirred yogurt culture can be segmented as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. On the basis of application, the market for stirred yogurt culture can be segmented as plain stirred yogurt and flavor stirred yogurt. On the basis of region, the market for stirred yogurt culture can be further segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America to constitute prominent market share for stirred yogurt culture market.

Stirred Yogurt Culture Competition Tracking

Engaged stakeholders stirred yogurt culture market is continuously striving to create a balance between high creaminess and mild taste in order to provide fine consumer experience. Leading players of stirred yogurt culture market are constantly putting efforts to make shelf-stable stirred yogurt culture that maintains taste during its entire shelf life. Leading manufacturers of stirred yogurt culture Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BIOPROX, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, CUSTOM Probiotics Inc, Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology Co, BioGrowing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Probioway Co., Ltd. among others.

Ask for TOC here

