Edible flowers market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Rising use of edible flowers as a supplement in the nutraceutical and food & beverages industry and the pharmaceutical industry is the key driver for the growth of the global edible flowers market. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic nutraceutical supplements is expected to create the demand for edible flowers market. Moreover, the growing demand for skin health boosters & anti-aging supplements is expected to increase the demand for edible flowers market during the forecast period.

Edible Flowers Market: Market Segmentation

Edible flowers market is segmented into different parts based on the flower type, application and geography.

Based on flower type, the edible flowers market is segmented into:

Hibiscus

Jasmine

Rose

Marigold

Orchids

Lavender

Others

Based on Application, the edible flowers market is segmented into:

Food

Beverages

Garnishing

Bakery

Other Applications

Additionally, the booming nutritional food industry across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the global edible flowers market. The rising expenditure on nutraceutical products and skin rejuvenation supplements are likely to expand the nutraceutical supplements industry, which is expected to push the demand for edible flowers.

