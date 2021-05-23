Intelligent Process Automation Market is expected to Grow Exponentially with an Upper Double Digit Growth Rate 2029

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Intelligent Process Automation Market Supply & Demand and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation

The intelligent process automation market can be categorized on the basis of technologies, component and industry. On the basis of technology in the intelligent process automation market, the demand for robotic process automation will grow since it provides operational and productivity gains. On the basis of components, the demand for services will grow in the forecast period. The demand for intelligent process automation in BFSI and utility sector will grow in order to automate complex everyday transactions.

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of technologies:

Robotic Process Automation

Smart workflow

Machine Learning

Natural-language generation

Cognitive Technology

Others

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of components as:

Intelligent Process Automation Software

Intelligent Process Automation Services

Intelligent Process Automation market can be segmented on the basis of industry as:

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Life Science

BFSI

Travel, transportation and Logistics

Utilities and Energy

Others

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Intelligent Process Automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., UiPath Inc., Nintex Global Ltd., Accesa, WORKFUSION, INC.. , Software AG, Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, K2 Inc. and Bonitasoft, Inc.

Regional Overview

The intelligent process automation market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for intelligent process automation as a majority of the intelligent process automation vendors such as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., UiPath Inc., and Nintex Global Ltd. are based in the region. The significant traction towards adoption of automation technologies are driving adoption of intelligent process automation in European countries, such as Germany and UK.

The growing popularity of intelligent process automation in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increased spending automation technology in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of intelligent process automation in these regions in the near future.

The growing popularity of intelligent process automation in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increased spending automation technology in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of intelligent process automation in these regions in the near future.

The Intelligent Process Automation market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The market analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the market growth has been examined in the report.

Key findings of the market report:

