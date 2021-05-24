Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2017 to 2022

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Glass-free HD 3D display uses autostereoscopy display technology showing three-dimensional images without the need for eyewear or 3D glasses. Multiple views and eye tracking are the two approaches being used to accommodate the motion. This eliminates the need for the display to sense viewer’s eyes. Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Manufacturers are using various technologies such as parallax barrier, light field display, lenticular display technology, etc., to offer better image quality with high resolution. The automultiscopic display is offered in slightly offset way which looks different when seen from different angles, thus creating a 3D effect that can be viewed without 3D glasses.

Adding some more depth to the traditional 2D displays, manufacturers are focusing on offering a better viewing experience with glass-free HD 3D display. Most of these manufacturers are using parallax barriers and lenticular display technologies to offer glasses-free 3D display. While the companies are offering automultiscopic displays, providing glass-free 3D TV viewing, the content is still very restricted.

Hence creating a tool or a method to transform present content into 3D content for glass-free 3D viewing is also one of the focus areas for manufacturers. Meanwhile, glass-free 3D display technology is also gaining traction in the smartphone market. Companies are also shifting their focus towards providing glass-free 3D experience on a larger screen at movie theaters.

Market Taxonomy

Application Technology TV Light Barrier Advertising Display Lenticular Lens Mobile Devices Directional Backlight Other Direct Imaging Others

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global market for glass-free HD 3D display is likely to experience healthy growth. Towards the end of 2022, the global market for glass-free HD 3D display is projected to bring in US$ 713.2 million revenue. Owing to the rise in innovative technology and increasing competition, manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced technology to the viewers by transforming the 3D viewing experience, making it more accessible and simple. Manufacturers are also focusing on using lenticular lens design creating an autostereoscopic view.

The Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market What are the pros and cons of the Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market?

The Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

