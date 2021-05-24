Dry Onion Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 to 2022

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Dry onion is made by exposing onion to the heat at a very low level and all the moisture is removed to make it dry. The process of drying onion helps to preserve it for a long time. According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global dry onion market is likely to experience strong growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 4,117.3 million revenue by 2022 end. Dry onion is being used in a number of processed food products and non-processed food products like sauces, soups, salads, gravies, meats, seafood, etc. Although dry onions are slightly less pungent as compared to the fresh onion, they still add a great zing to many foods.

Along with enhancing the flavor, dry onions also provide various health benefits such as they are rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Moreover, dry onion is also low in calories, fat, and sodium. Hence the majority of the people are shifting towards using dry onion as an essential ingredient in their cooking.

Global food processing industries are also increasingly using adding dry onions in various foods. As fresh onions are seasonal in some of the countries, dry onion is proving to be an economical and effective technique to use onions even in off-seasons. Researchers are also focusing on finding various new methods to dry onions while maintaining its quality and taste.

Drying onions can help to preserve onions for a long time, hence the demand for dry onions in form of powder, flakes, and granules is increasing. Consumers are also using dry onions in place of fresh onions as they are easy to use and also offers health benefits.

