Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market worth $2.44 Billion – KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are Leading Key Players

The report "Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

Based on application, the gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global gynecology surgical instrument market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing number of hospitals, government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries contribute to the growth of the market in Asia.

Global Key Leaders:

Key market players in Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG is among the leading players in the market. The leading position of this company is mainly attributed to its strong product portfolio and brand recognition in the market. The company focuses on strengthening its sales activities and distribution networks by working with an efficient network of dealers by adopting strategies such as product launches and expansions. Through its subsidiaries, the company can provide local-level services to its customers. It has more than 50 subsidiaries located in 41 countries, globally.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) is also one of the leading players in Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market. The company is known for its robust product portfolio and strong geographic presence. The company offers exclusive product portfolio comprising instruments used for gynecology laparoscopic surgery, namely, trocars, ligature clips, vaginal speculum, uterine dilators, scissors, uterine probes, and various types of forceps. The company focuses on product launches to enhance its product portfolio. For instance, in August 2014, the company launched the upgraded form of Caiman 5 Seal and Cut Technology instrument for open surgery procedures. The instrument can be used in gynecology, general, and urologic surgery procedures. The Aesculap division witnessed 11% growth in its net sales due to strong performance in surgical solutions in 2015. Major growth regions of the company are China, the U.S., Russia, Germany, and Poland.