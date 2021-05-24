Metabolomics Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery,Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology,Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute,CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global metabolomics technology market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the life sciences instruments market. The analytical instrumentation sector is witnessing challenges in the manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end users on time and attending to an uneven demand for products and services. The markets for chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and other instruments used in metabolomics research are also witnessing short-term negative growth. It can be attributed to factors such as the decline in the product demand from major end users, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding to research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, and disrupted supply chain and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services due to lockdown.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=900

The Cancer segment expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the metabolomics technology market has been segmented into into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications (respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of patients who have cancer and the subsequent increase in the demand for cancer therapies.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics technology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=900

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) held the leading position in the global metabolomics market in 2015. Its prominence in this market can be attributed to its diversified product portfolio that includes a wide range of products for metabolomics instrumentation tools and services. The company strongly invests in R&D activities to improve its existing product portfolio, as it has a strong pipeline of products for the growing market.

Agilent Technologies (U.S.) is another leading company in the global metabolomics market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong presence across the globe, covering major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company has a strong product portfolio and its FDA and CE Mark-approved products have helped it to further enhance its presence in the metabolomics technology market.