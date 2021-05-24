Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the particle counter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

Growth Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market

The life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (US) accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. The company offers a wide portfolio of particle counters, which caters to the demands of various industries, including the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, and food & beverage industries. The company primarily focuses on product launches as its key business strategy to sustain its leadership position in the market. In the last three years, the company launched a number of particle counters in the market, including the Lasair III Cleanroom Particle Counter.

Beckman Coulter (US) held the second position of the particle counters market. Beckman Coulter is a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, which has been operating in the market for about 50 years. The company’s presence in the market is marked by its wide portfolio of airborne and liquid particle counters. Danaher operates through facilities in over 60 countries. The company has 212 significant manufacturing and distribution facilities globally, of which 90 facilities are in the US in over 20 states, and 119 facilities are located in over 30 other countries.