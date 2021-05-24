Cinnamon Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cinnamon Market was valued at US$ 760.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% and will touch the value of US$ 1.9 billion by the completion of the year 2025. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing awareness regarding health benefits provided by cinnamon. Healthy food habits and nutrition are topping the agenda of modern lives these days.

As such, cinnamon has found its presence in food & beverage sector as a preservative for loads of food products; basically due to its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Besides, healthcare experts opine that cinnamaldehyde; one of the active components in cinnamon oil; does help in the prevention of blood platelets’ undesirable clotting.

Request a Sample Copy of Cinnamon Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cinnamon-market/request-sample

The market’s growth is also getting impacted by the customers’ rising inclination toward cinnamon’s online purchase. Competitive pricing and shopping convenience catalyze online sales of cinnamon. Moreover, ease in the product’s accessibility makes it easily available.

Cinnamon Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Ceylon

Cassia

Saigon

Korintje

The players contributing to the cinnamon market include Adam Group, Elite Spice, HDDES Group, EOAS International, EHL Ingredients, C.F. Sauer Company, Bio Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., Ceylon Spice Company, Bart Ingredients, and ACH Food Companies.

Asia Pacific rules the roost due to presence of prominent economies producing cinnamon herein. Plus, extensive research is being carried out regarding medical applications. This is likely to drive the cinnamon market in North America (Canada in particular, as it is a home to chain of restaurants). Europe could also follow suit. LATAM is slowly picking up due to Brazil taking the lead

Access Cinnamon Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cinnamon-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cinnamon Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Cinnamon Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Cinnamon Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Cinnamon Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com