Rare Earth Elements Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025

The scope of the global Rare Earth Elements Market was appreciated at US$ 2.80 billion in 2018. The range is projected to touch US$ 5.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% for the duration of the forecast.

The rare earth elements most commonly used include lanthanum, neodymium, cerium, dysprosium, yttrium, and praseodymium. These products find their presence in production of catalysts and magnets for automotive industry. Praseodymium and neodymium are used for producing electric vehicles’ batteries whereas cerium acts as a catalyst in motor vehicles’ catalytic converters.

According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the stock of electric cars across the globe had crossed 5 million in 2018 (around 63% rise as compared to 2017). It’s a known fact that the demand for electric vehicles is on the rise due to reduction in emission of CO2. This factor is expected to drive the usage of permanent magnets in battery production. Herein, praseodymium- and neodymium-based rare earth permanent magnets find prevalence.

The global rare earth elements market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By Product, the market spans cerium, erbium, dysprosium, yttrium, ytterbium, thulium, terbium, scandium, samarium, promethium, praseodymium, neodymium, lutetium, lanthanum, holmium, gadolinium, and Europium. By application, the rare earth elements industry comprises magnets, metallurgy, catalysts, polishing, glass, phosphors, ceramics, and others.

The players contributing to the rare earth elements market include Iluka Resources Ltd., Alkane Resources Ltd., China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., and ShinEstu Chemical Co.Ltd.

