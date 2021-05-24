Aptamers Market Competitive Landscape, End Use Estimates and Demand Till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Aptamers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Aptamers Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2025. Aptamers implies peptide or oligonucleotides molecules that bind to target protein, nucleic acid, lipid molecules with a high specificity. Rapidly generated Aptamers are applied for specific detection, characterization, and inhibition of proteins. They have several characteristics and could be used as pharmaceutical leads, detection reagents, small molecules, efficient proteomic stages with antibodies, and the other aptamers.

Key Players:

Ophthotech Corporation

SomaLogic, Inc.

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Sciences, Inc.

Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.

NOXXON Pharma

Vivonics

Aptagen

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the aptamers industry include strong trend of R&D savings in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, technological advancements, patent expiration of systematic development of ligands by exponential improvement technology (SELEX), and the low price and high productivity of aptamers in binding to large molecules as related to antibodies. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including low awareness of technology, and low-income countries. Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Types Outlook:

XNA-Based Aptamers

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

The “DNA-based Aptamers” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025; even though XNA-based aptamers will increase at the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2025 owing to increase in demand for nucleic acid-based diagnostic therapeutics and kits across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Developments

End users Outlook:

Contract Research Organizations,

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies,

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Other End Users.

The “Academic And Government Research Institutes” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 followed by Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies segment.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the aptamers market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing number of companies coupled with increasing R&D activities in this area, and continuous technological advancements in technologies, growing number of research laboratories and promising government initiatives.

