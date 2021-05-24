Electrical Steel Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Electrical Steel Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Electrical Steel Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Emergence of COVID-19 has forced many end-use industries such as automotive, construction and infrastructure to shut down their production plants and new expansion activities, which has highly impacted the demand of electrical steel across the globe. After the pandemic abates, HEV/EV is likely to play a pivotal role in future growth ensuring high profitability margins for key electrical steel manufacturers. On the back of soaring electric vehicle sales, the demand of electrical steel in automotive sector is likely to grow 1.7x in the foreseeable future. In addition, higher flux density and increased torque offered by the new generation of electrical steel makes it a promising material in motor cores of hybrid electrical vehicles and electrical vehicles. Motor downsizing and increasing demand for reduced high-frequency iron loss in HEV motors are set to create significant demand for electrical steels.

COVID-19 to Pose Challenges in Availability of Raw Materials in Short Term

Impressive magnetic and electric properties offered by non-grain oriented electrical steel is projected to fuel its demand during the forecast period. Due to its aforementioned advantages, non-grain oriented electrical steels are used in range of applications such as generators, electric motors and appliances. However, after the exponential growth of COVID-19 across the globe during the second quarter of 2020, many prominent electrical steel producers have either shut down or decreased their production capacities. In addition, the overall growth of global electrical steel industry will be less in the short-term forecast period due to limited supply of raw materials. Moreover, a paradigm shift towards e-mobility is poised to create new avenues in the market during the forecast period.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Electrical Steel Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Electrical Steel Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Electrical Steel Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Electrical Steel Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

