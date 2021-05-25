Tatum Dentistry Voted Best Dentists of Charleston 2021

Charleston, SC, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Tatum Dentistry Has Won Best Dentist of Charleston 2021 in This Year’s Best of Charleston Awards! That Means Seven Years and Going Strong!

Tatum Dentistry was named Best Dentist in Charleston in this year’s Best of Charleston Awards handed out by Charleston City Paper. The prestigious and highly-rated publication, located in the Lowcountry, has a large following of supporters who want to praise the best of the best that Charleston has to offer. And their voices were heard, voting Tatum Dentistry their favorite; this is considered an amazing thumbs-up from the Charleston, SC, community and surrounding area.

Residents Vote Dr. Tatum as “The Best Dentist Near Me”!

Dr. Victoria Tatum has been awarded the Best Dentist in Charleston for seven years running. It is likely due to her extensive knowledge in treating all things dental, as well as her enthusiasm about what she does. Covering everything from general dentistry to cosmetic dentistry in Charleston, she is a one-stop-shop professional with the expertise to handle any oral care situation or issue.

Giving Back to A Community That Has Given Her So Much

Victoria Tatum is not only a well-established and honored cosmetic dentist in Charleston; she is also someone who believes in giving back to the community that has given her so much! In her spare time, she volunteers at East Cooper Community Outreach Dental Clinic and the John’s Island Wellness House, bringing free oral care to many around the Charleston area who cannot afford dental services. Her concern for patients goes far beyond her practice to include all those who are underserved in the area.

Always Ahead of the Curve

Dr. Tatum’s passion drives her to always stay ahead of the curve, attending regular training and incorporating the latest technology to deliver to her patients. New advances like Botox for headaches and TMJ, as well as orthodontic care like Invisalign, are all in her wheelhouse. When a new advancement comes to the dental world, you can be assured that Dr. Tatum and her team are trained and ready to deliver.

Treating Patients Across the Board

Perhaps one of the greatest things that Tatum has to offer is the passion to treat individuals of all ages and walks of life. She understands that every client who walks into the office comes with their own set of fears and issues. From children to the elderly, she takes the time to educate, explain, and listen to the many voices that occupy her chair. And it is that attention to detail and humanistic approach that has kept her in the number-one spot for cosmetic dentistry in Charleston for seven years, with likely many more to come.

A Huge Thank-You to the Charleston, SC Community

When asked about her award, her humbleness was evident. Her desire is not to be awarded, but rather to see the many smiles – and healthy ones at that – that leave her dentist chair daily. She feels both blessed and appreciative of all the kind words of encouragement and votes of a job well done. And she looks forward to continuing to be Charleston’s best cosmetic dentist for many more years.

Company : Tatum Dentistry

Name : Dr. Vicki Tatum

Address : 92 Courtenay Dr

City : Charleston

State : South Carolina

Zip Code : 29403

Tel No : (843) 577-6453

E-mail Id : offmgr@drtatumsmiles.com