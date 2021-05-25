Acronis DeviceLock DLP 9.0 delivers complete data loss protection for endpoints

Woburn, United States of America, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, released Acronis DeviceLock DLP 9.0, a significant update to the company’s signature data loss protection (DLP) solution. With 69% of all data breaches resulting from internal sources, both accidental and intentional, this release enables organizations to secure their data against the most prevalent leakage threats.

Given modern businesses’ reliance on data for day-to-day operations, data breaches can lead to heavy financial damages in the form of regulatory fines, litigation, business continuity interruptions, and reputational harm. Independent research conducted by the Ponemon Institute reveals that the average cost of insider-related incidents is now $11.45 million, having climbed 31% over the past two years.

With Acronis DeviceLock DLP 9.0, administrators can exercise granular control over allowable actions and processes while maintaining regulatory compliance, regardless of where they operate. Built-in auditing and analysis tools make it simple to turn activity logs into actionable insights.

Acronis DeviceLock 9.0 features a modular architecture that allows businesses to control their total cost of ownership: the standalone Acronis DeviceLock Core module can be supplemented with several add-on components to enable additional functionalities. Another standalone product, Acronis DeviceLock Discovery, further reduces the risk of data loss by automatically discovering exposed data-at-rest and protecting it with configurable remediation actions.

New capabilities introduced in Acronis DeviceLock DLP 9.0 include:

* Acronis DeviceLock User Activity Monitor add-on, an optional component that enables trigger-based recording of end user actions – including keystrokes, active processes, and entire screens – and provides built-in tools for administrators to view and analyze these activities. This add-on expands the evidence base for IT security incident investigations and simplifies the detection and mitigation of suspicious or dangerous behavior. Flexible start/stop recording rules support both event- and state-based criteria.

* User Dossiers, which ease information security auditing and increase visibility over data flows and related activities by collecting end-user action statistics and presenting them in easily-understood graphical representations. User Dossiers can be complemented with additional user account data taken from Active Directory or an LDAP directory.

* Elasticsearch database scanning support for Acronis DeviceLock Discovery, further extending the add-on’s reach and allowing administrators to gain visibility and control over sensitive data-at-rest across their entire IT environment.

For additional information about Acronis DeviceLock DLP 9.0, visit www.acronis.com/en-us/products/devicelock/ .