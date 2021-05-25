Space Gardening to Be Used to Help Astronauts Cope with Isolation

Their mental Gardening has many well-known health benefits and now it’s set to be used to help astronauts cope with health problems as they explore the universe in extreme isolation.

Isolation may be the word of 2020. Millions, if not billions, of people around the world had to deal with it, forced into lockdown and cut-off from their loved ones. For many people, it was their first experience of what it’s like to be truly alone. For many people, it caused an unfortunate but inevitable spike in levels of depression and anxiety. One of the best cures for this has been to get outdoors and people with a garden certainly find lockdowns easier.

Perhaps one of the most extreme examples of isolation is the case of astronauts. They’re not just cut off from their neighbors but from the entire world. They’re thousands of miles away in the deep darkness of space. As a result, mental health problems among astronauts are high as they sometimes go many months without interacting with other humans, except maybe for the few people accompanying them on their space missions.

Being an astronaut is, of course, an amazing privilege. The vast majority of people will never get to see the Earth from space, to feel the effects of zero gravity, or to explore other planets. However, astronauts are already doing most of this, with missions to Mars expected to begin within the next few years. This really is the best job in the world.

However, it’s important to remember that being an astronaut also comes with many downsides. There is enormous stress involved, the constant threat of danger, and the lack of social interaction. Being alone on a rocket ship can at times be lonely and isolating. As a result, we need to find ways to ensure that the mental wellbeing of astronauts is looked after.

In a small study, astronauts were given vegetables to plant, grow, and take care of while on their space missions. This was seen as a healthy way to relax after a stressful day of hard work. It wasn’t too difficult but was meaningful and enjoyable for participants. Although there are practical problems with bringing vegetables on board a space shuttle, it’s clear that it can help to alleviate stress and boost wellbeing.

When it comes to mental health, not many people think about the struggles of astronauts. However, NASA is doing the rights thing by taking their well-being into consideration. If gardening helps to improve the mood of even the most elite astronaut, then it’s probably a good remedy for stress among us normal, Earth-dwelling folk as well.

