Consumers Shunning Fast Fashion in Favor of Customizable Clothing

Fast fashion is known for being low-quality, non-durable, and environmentally harmful, leading many consumers to embrace more unique and high-quality alternatives.

Manchester, United Kingdom, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — It’s no secret that the pandemic has been hard on the fashion industry. Retail leaders including Zara, H&M, and Gap have closed hundreds of stores around the world. Lockdowns meant people could no longer shop there and as a result, it hasn’t been financially viable for these stores to stay open. Of course, the real victims of such closures are the staff who work in these stores for minimum wage.

However, these big fashion brands are still operating successfully. By redirecting their time, money, and attention to their online stores, they’re able to continue serving up cheap clothes to the masses. Although people prefer to try clothes on before they buy them, they don’t mind shopping online when a T-shirt costs little more than $5. In a world where many people are struggling financially, cheap clothes are a godsend.

Despite this, we’re learning more about the fast fashion industry. It’s clear that there are many downsides to such a system. First of all, these clothes are damaging to the environment. The fashion industry accounts for more than 10% of carbon emissions. This comes from the power needed to run the factories in which the clothes are made as well as the transportation of these clothes from the factories to the store and finally to the customer.

This is made worse by the fact that the clothes simply don’t last very long. They’re cheap because they’re poorly made and usually only get worn a few times before they have to be thrown out and replaced. This has led to landfills overflowing with clothes while the fast fashion brands continue to make new products to sell.

For many people, though, the main problem with fast fashion is that it's all the same. Everyone goes to the same stores and buys the same clothes. This takes all individuality and personality out of fashion. In reaction to this, many people are shopping for custom clothing. This offers clothing that is more personal and durable than what you find in your average high street store.

During the pandemic, many people saw a realignment in their values. As a result, some industries may suffer as normality returns. People have now embraced the work from home lifestyle over the traditional office environment. They’ve seen the beauty of the countryside around their homes, meaning they may no longer wish to jet off to another country. They’ve realized that experiences matter so much more than things.

People have also realized that traditional fashion may not be as durable, ethical, or meaningful. That’s why we can expect there to be many more people buying second-hand, vintage, and customizable clothing in 2021. It’s all part of a general move towards a more meaningful and authentic lifestyle.

