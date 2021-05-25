Kantaka Syrup an ayurvedic medicine for cough by Marma Ayurveda for Respiratory Problems

Jaipur, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — You can blame the weather or your weak immunity, but it’s important to require extra care of your throat during the seasonal transition. because the season changes, the physical body gets susceptible to many viral infections, avoided by ayurvedic medicine for cough, cause respiratory problems like cold, cough, pharyngitis and pain within the throat.

Although coughing isn’t a disease, it is often a symbol of not only seasonal allergy but also other medical conditions like pneumonia, tuberculosis, asthma and lots of more.

If your cough persists for quite 2 weeks, you want to seek professional medical aid. Until then, you’ll manage the symptoms of a cough reception with the assistance of those simple home remedies.

1. Ginger

Research conducted to seek out out the consequences of herbs like ginger, ginseng, mulberry et al. for the treatment of chronic cough showed that ginger gives best result for both dry and wet cough. Another study showed that ginger prevents the entry of respiratory syncytial virus within the throat which is liable for many tract infections.

2. Liquorice (Mulethi)

Liquorice tea help in loosen the phlegm and congestion. Research done on the effectiveness of liquorice on cough showed that within hour liquorice was ready to reduce the symptoms of cough by 35.62%.

3. Honey

After several studies, scientists have established that honey may be a better option than antibiotics for the treatment of cough. Honey has been used for ages to alleviate respiratory infections like nasal obstruction, pharyngitis, tonsilitis et al. .

4. Turmeric

Turmeric has been used as ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of varied respiratory conditions like pharyngitis, tonsilitis and bronchitis. Curcumin, present in turmeric, is understood to possess anti-inflammatory properties which may help in relieving cough.

5. Mint leaves

Menthol in mint leaves of the mint leaves can numb the nerve endings which is in throat. Since there’s less irritation within the throat, the urge to cough reduces, especially during the night. Mint leaves also help in clearing the congestion of the throat.

What is Kantaka Syrup – ayurvedic cough syrup

Kantaka Syrup is ayurvedic cough syrup, scientifically formulated and developed on the essential concepts of Ayurveda. Its multiple actions protect the lungs from different toxins, infections, and cure the upper and lower respiratory tracts.

Ayurvedic medicine for cough by Marma Ayurveda works as a dry cough syrup, wet cough syrup, improves pharyngitis throat pain, allergic cough, bronchitis, helps relieving inflammation of the bronchioles, and hoarseness of the voice. It also works as an expectorant and may be administered to both adults and youngsters