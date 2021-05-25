North East based New and used Fork lift sales company Cal4k lifts announce new website

Posted on 2021-05-25 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Cal 4K Lifts are delighted to announce the launch of their new website www.cal4klifts.com

Services Include the sale of new and used forklifts, and their unrivalled  service and repair facilities. It also showcases our truck mount forklift services.

Gordon Chalmers, MD at Cal4K Lifts, comments;

‘’We’re delighted to announce the launch of our new site. Our aim is to be the North East’s premier choice for the sale of new and used forklifts, alongside the repair and service of these machines.’’

About Us :

CAL 4KLifts Ltd offer Forklift sales, repairs, and servicing to customers through the north east including Berwick-Upon-Tweed,  Chester-le-Street, Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Guisborough, Hartlepool,  Middlesbrough, Newcastle, North Shields, Redcar,  Sunderland, South Shields, Yarm.

 

For further info visit our website at https://www.cal4klifts.com

Name: Gordon Chalmers

Unit 9 Longridge Court, Barrington Industrial Estate,

Bedlington, NE22 7DQ

Call 0191 406 5326.

Email – gordon@cal4klifts.com

 

