OKADA ECOTECH LAUNCHES BIO-X KLEANZE AIR – A GAMECHANGER AGAINST AIRBORNE DISEASES

Singapore, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Okada Ecotech, manufacturer of the environmentally-friendly, non-poisonous, and water-based multi-functional solution Bio-X, announces the launch of Bio-X Kleanze Air, a specially-designed “essential oil with disinfectant property” in diffuser for use against airborne germs.

Based off the original Bio-X organic solution of primarily botanical-based ingredients and plant extracts, Bio-X Kleanze Air is designed to be used with humidifier/diffuser and ventilation systems to eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses. In layman terms, diffuser systems “break up” oils and liquids into smaller, lighter particles, so that their molecules can remain suspended in the air for longer periods of time. The particles are consequently inhaled and thus must be safe for human and animal lungs. The eradication of airborne germs is pivotal in ensuring good air quality to maintain public safety and hygiene, but prior to Bio-X Kleanze Air, there was no such formulation “safe enough” to be used in diffuser systems.

“Bio-X has always been a safe, eco-environmentally friendly formula. For more than 20 years, our solution has proven over time that it produces no side effects in babies, pets, and humans. Singapore Turf Club has been using our solution exclusively for more than 15 years in their stables to protect the many million-dollar racehorses under their care. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I am convinced that our concept using humidifier/diffuser to diffuse Bio-X Kleanze will provide a more comprehensive protection as compare to all the approved surface disinfectants using synthetic chemicals, in curbing the spread of the airborne virus,” said KE Tan, owner and Managing Director of Okada Ecotech.

Pathogen-laced droplets travel through the air indoors when people talk, breathe or eat. In a recent publication by researchers Martin Z. Bazant and John W.M. Bush[1] from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it was reported that the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 indoors can be as great at 60 feet as it is at 6 feet in a room where the air is mixed. It is now known that airborne transmission plays a huge role in the spread of COVID-19, compared with the earlier months of the pandemic where hand-washing was considered the leading recommendation to avoid transmission. However, existing safety guidelines have omitted many factors to accurately quantify the risk of airborne transmission, such as time, mask use and ventilation rates. With that, Mr Tan then set out to find various international GLP labs that could test his hypothesis, and to confirm the safety factors with Bio-X Kleanze. After 15 months of rigorous testing of its efficacy and safety concern on exposure to skin, eye, inhalation and oral, all the results finally concurred with the initial hypothesis being effective and safe.

Bio-X Kleanze eliminates up to 99.99% bacteria and viruses, and able to inactivate the COVID-19 coronavirus in 2 minutes, according to the EN 14476:2013+A2:2019[2] standard for elimination effectiveness. Based on the test result, Bio-X Kleanze Plus and VOC-Free Aerosol disinfectants have been approved by National Environment Agency (NEA) and classified as suitable surface disinfectants against the COVID-19 virus under the “Interim List of Household Products and Active Ingredients for Surface Disinfection of the COVID-19 Virus”.[3]

The solution’s water-based organic formula is bio- and photo-degradable, non-abrasive, non-corrosive, free of chlorine bleach, artificial fragrances, harsh chemicals, and carcinogens. Based on the OECD Guideline for Testing of Chemicals[4], Bio-X Kleanze is scientifically proved a “non-irritant”. The Guideline tests for health hazards that may arise from exposure to substances through inhalation and application on skin and eyes.

“At Okada Ecotech, we undertake a big responsibility towards our customers to protect themselves and their loved ones. We invested much into the research and development of Bio-X Kleanze Air to ensure that our products are safe and effective during these uncertain times,” said Tan.

About Okada Ecotech

Okada Ecotech is a socially responsible company incorporated to apply biotechnology and develop environmentally friendly public health control products. Originally incorporated in Japan, with a team of Japanese research scientists, Okada Ecotech was bought over by a Singapore company with rights to its formulation for use across the globe.

Okada Ecotech develops, manufactures, and markets an organic, plant-based extract multi-functional formula. The company’s research and development cover the entire product life cycle development including discovery, toxicological and environmental testing, field trials, efficacy and user benefits testing, formulation and manufacturing process development, product registration and regulatory approvals.

The company’s continual efforts in public health and agro-science research have made significant progress towards its goal of building a global environment protection business.

For more information, visit www.okada-ecotech.com.

+++

