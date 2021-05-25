UAE will become the capital of “Blockchain”

New York, USA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Blockchain, as an emerging technology, has the characteristics of decentralization, anti-tampering, traceability and many other financial fields that are very demanded. It can realize an open and flat new cooperative trust model in multi-party scenarios, and these are all for achieving more efficient resource allocation, specifically, it provides effective technical artifice for financial transactions. In the foreseeable future, Blockchain technology will allow human business society to develop rapidly on a safe basis.

Blockchain technology is completely changing our daily life and business operation model.

In some countries in the world, the government has inhibited the adoption of Blockchain technology, while the UAE and Dubai governments have always been the driving force and impetus for the use of Blockchain in the country.

According to news from Dubai on Wednesday , Trans Reach International Group has become a subsidiary of T R I General Trading L.L.C as all the development and operation management of its Blockchain, including Eaglecoin.

T R I General Trading L.L.C will rebrand the operation mode of the Blockchain. As a result, a more security, safety and smarter Blockchain supply technology will lead the Blockchain business world into an era of innovation.

In the past few years, due to a friendly attitude towards emerging technologies, the UAE and Dubai have become the most sought after industries for Blockchain and digital currency related companies.

The UAE and Dubai governments support all companies to use digital technology to settle in. The Dubai Department of Economy plans to transfer all valid trade licenses to the Blockchain platform. The government is also working to implement 24 cases for the use of Blockchain. These cases cover eight sectors, namely finance, education, real estate, tourism, commerce, health, transportation, and security.

Trans Reach International Group and its subsidiary T R I General Trading L.L.C will also assist the government in promoting Blockchain, using its Blockchain technology in the demand direction, and fulfilling Dubai’s commitment to building a prosperous Blockchain ecosystem. And build Dubai into the world’s Blockchain development capital.

Allow the UAE become a world leader in the application of Blockchain technology. Accordingly, half of the transactions will use Blockchain technology.