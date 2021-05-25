London Pizza Depot Launches New Exciting Pizza Flavors To Address Ilford’s Love For Pizzas

London, UK, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Are you ready for the mouth-watering ride to a world of new pizza flavors? London Pizza Depot launches new exciting flavors to bring the best pizzas to your table. Ilford’s love for pizzas is no hidden affair and that’s what this tantalizing range of pizza flavors addresses. Bloody awesome, isn’t it! Treat yourself to the latest, unique, and enticing flavors of Spanish meatball and pepperoni, Spicy Chicken Tinga, and Mediterranean Mezze.

If you are up for a terrific fiery kick of flavor, order the Spanish meatball and pepperoni. It is inspired by the popular dish albóndigas (which translates to meatballs in Spanish). Your taste buds won’t be able to help but fall in love with the taste of smoky tomato sauce. The hot paprika seasoning can spice even the dullest of your days. All you need to do is to visit their official website to place your online order. You will get informed about the estimated delivery or collection times. Or if you are up for dine-in, search the listings for your nearest store in Ilford.

Spicy Chicken Tinga comes with a twist. London Depot has brought the smokey ‘n’ spicy chipotle of traditional Mexican Taco to the deliciousness of the pizza. You can devour the taste of world-famous stew with every bite of this surprisingly new flavor. Drizzle of hot fruity sauce makes it irresistible.

Or you can surprise your taste buds with a mezze party platter on the Mediterranean Mezze pizza. The combination of tangy harissa, sweet balsamic glaze, and melted fetta with the goodness of fresh mozzarella and sundried tomato sauce is nothing less than heavenly.

There are more than two dozens of delicious pizza flavors on the menu of London Depot. Pick your favorite from the safety of your home and get it delivered to your doorstep.

London Pizza Depot cares for its customers and takes the courage to enlist the allergens below each product. While you are devouring your favorite flavors, skip the ingredients that can cause allergies.

London Depot brings classic tastes from different cities around the world. From the Hawaiian Hula to the Mumbai Madness, you will not be able to resist taking another flavorsome bite. Each unique flavor captures the fun and frivolity of a country or city from the exotic lands of the world to the homeland. So you can chill on your sofa and still enjoy the bars of Spain, take a trip to a Thailand restaurant one evening, and indulge in Turkish delights the next.

Ilford loves the London Depot for its commitment to quality fresh materials. The company believes that the best pizzas begin from the bottom up. That’s the reason they hand-stretch the best pizza dough every day and top it with fresh ingredients. You can enjoy the wholesome taste of sizzling hot dogs from the carts of New York to the spicy Indian food. The light and fluffy crusts are baked to perfection to be dipped in the tasty dips made by London Depot.

The company has been serving the residents of Ilford and Plaistow for a while now. Not only do the chefs address the love of pizzas, but they also craft fresh feasts with beef lasagna and cheesy wedges. The side order is equally delectable so that you will struggle to stop yourself. Pick your favorite form of classic nachos and a bowl of mac-n-cheese. You are more likely to keep coming back to their store (or at least you cannot resist to pop your jammies on and order online).

Contact the stores for further details. Treat yourself and your loved ones to the new flavors today.