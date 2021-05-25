India’s most awaited Olympiad Exams are back! Unified Council Announces 2021 Olympiads Registrations for class 1-12.

Hyderabad, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — A parent wishes to know how his school-going child is faring in his studies. He has his report card and knows that he is near the top of her class – but is not clear where he stands on a state-wide or nation-wide basis.

A State/Central School Board wishes to assess how effective their academic offering in the primary classes is, especially in the context of a new set of learning methodologies they have introduced. Are the students learning? How does their learning compare with that in other schools?

These are the pain points that Unified Council is determined to solve with their integrated skill-based Olympiad exams & assessments

Unified Council, one of India’s largest institutions of its kind, is formed by broadly educated intellectuals from different streams of education to promote knowledge and teaching of science and mathematics. It provides different educational programmes to students to realize their hidden potential in this highly competitive era. To date more than 11 million students have participated in Unified Council Olympiads.

Unified Council is working towards helping schools, teachers, students and parents get an exact picture of the level of scholastic skills of the students from Classes 1 to 12 in subjects of Maths, Science&English. This is being achieved through our National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE), Unified International Mathematics Olympiad (UIMO), Unified International English Olympiad (UIEO) and Unified Cyber Olympiad (UCO) on the basis of extensive curriculum research, student achievement level analysis and definition of skill levels of Indian children across State, CBSE and ICSE boards.

These exams will be conducted in the month of December2021/January,2022.

Register now: https://www.unifiedcouncil.com/options.html

Why should you choose Unified Council Olympiads?

Exam is conducted by India's FIRST ISO 9001:2000 organisation

in testing & assessment. The aim of these Olympiads is to make our younger generation fundamentally stronger and more competitive. Every exam is a comprehensive, independent examination that delivers a challenging and high-quality educational experience to a diverse group of students from classes 1 to 12, making then suitable for all students to equip them for today’s ever-challenging world.

Unified Council’s assessments can help you discover your child’s strengths & weaknesses through the analysis of their performance at these exams make at individual, class, school and country levels. This detailed diagnostic analysis (‘question wise’ and ‘skill-wise’) provides valuable feedback for specific improvements and further development.

Thus our exams help each student know whether and how much he/she has actually understood about a concept and enables him/her to take immediate proactive steps to prevent development of conceptual gaps, which otherwise can increase as the student upgrades to higher classes without proper understanding and can lead to development of a ‘phobia’ for the subject.

Unified Council also offers special education programmes/material tailored to suit every student’s requirements (effective study techniques, exercises to improve memory power, etc.) through success series books.

In addition to being held across India, these exams are also conducted in 16 countries

including Indonesia, Russia, UAE, KSA, Yemen, Oman, Kuwait, Tanzania, Nepal, Qatar, and Iran. Every participating student will receive a FREE Success Series Book, which covers memory techniques, effective learning, methodology, mnemonics, concentration techniques etc.

For further information about Unified Council Olympiads, visit www.unifiedcouncil.com. For any media& collaborations related queries, contact kalluris@unifiedcouncil.com.

Interested schools & students can get applications from:

