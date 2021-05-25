Partho Ghosh to Release a New Book on 26th May 2021

New York, NY, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Great News is waiting for the Fans of Partho Ghosh. The Eastside Writers well known author is all set to release a new book. Buzz is that Ghosh’s upcoming book is an exceptional volume based on his research on the history and mythology of the Great River Ganga, replete with historical information and keen insight, supported by visual documentation.

The book highlights the Ganges River, also known as the Ganga in Hindi, is a large river that flows through the plains of northern India. It has been Hinduism’s sacred river since time immemorial. It is a large and slow stream for the majority of its length, flowing through one of the world’s most fertile and densely populated regions. Despite its significance, the river’s length of 1,560 miles (2,510 kilometres) is short in comparison to the other great rivers of Asia or the planet.

It drains one-fourth of India’s land and feeds hundreds of millions of people, rising in the Himalayas and emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The Indo-Gangetic Plain, through which it flows, is the heartland of Hindustan, and has been the cradle of successive civilizations from Ashoka’s Mauryan empire in the 3rd century BCE to the Mughal Empire, which was established in the 16th century.

The Ganges flows through Indian territory for the majority of its journey, though its vast delta in the Bengal area, which it shares with the Brahmaputra River, is mostly in Bangladesh. The river flows in a northwest-to-southeast direction in general. A There are enormous volumes of mythologies and stories associated with this sacred river and the rich socio-cultural history which the Ganga has witnessed since time immemorial and over the ages has been depicted in this book in the most lucid style sharing an unique glimpse of this phenomenal river, its different forms, its variant and vibrant meaning which makes it such an interesting read.

Ghosh is one of the upcoming writers of our times, Ghosh’s First book “How to master Your Mind” (E-book 1), has been receiving rich accolades from readers across several countries. This book deals with the taming of one’s mind. It elucidates the simple ways by which you can control your thought process. It guides you effectively towards the management of your thinking ability.

Simultaneously, Ghosh is also working on another book, which in all probability will be released by the end of the 3rd quarter of this year 2021, However when asked he has not disclosed the theme of his upcoming book.

“I am immensely passionate about these books and I hope that my readers will enjoy reading them as much as I have liked working on them,” Ghosh said.

“Partho Ghosh is a truly exceptional writer, every new book from him is a publishing event and a delight for book lovers everywhere. It is a great privilege for us at Eastside Writers to present his next two books which are going to make for a fascinating reading.

Apart from writing books, Partho Ghosh is an eminent orator and themost distinguished personality in the EastsideWriters . He is well known in the writing fraternity across the world and enjoys being among the top writers in the state of Jharkhand.