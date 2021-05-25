North Carolina Lender Attorneys: How to Build Relationships with Banks and Lenders

Jersey City, NJ, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — North Carolina attorneys practicing real estate law enjoy the benefit of being in one of the minority of states that requires an attorney to conduct real estate closings. Today, North Carolina attorneys who wish to build and maintain relationships with banks and lenders, who are an excellent source of real estate work, can benefit from our new blog here at Easysoft Legal Software, the leader in affordable real estate closing software.

While conducting real estate closings can be a reliable source of new and lucrative business for a small or solo practice, the responsibility can seem intimidating. Often, attorneys and their respective staff end up operating as accountants when it comes to complex calculations to ensure accuracy. This is most prevalent when preparing a CD (Closing Disclosure) or the HUD-1 disclosure form, especially when it comes to bank or lender work.

With bank or lender work, maintaining accurate numbers are essential to building trust. Consider what bank attorney Lou Petralia had to say: “A good portion of my practice includes bank closings and Easysoft helps me match my input with the Bank’s numbers, saving me time and giving me full trust that my numbers are always correct. As a solo practitioner, I find this service has been a tremendous value for me. The program is easy to use, easy to access, and highly reliable.”

Now, attorneys all over North Carolina are turning to an efficient, error-free, and easy-to-use software for their lender or bank closing work. Easysoft was built to solve the issue facing all real estate attorneys: How to manage the complex calculations associated with a closing. Founded by both a programmer and a real estate attorney who were looking for better ways to handle closings, Easysoft was created to provide reliable numbers that auto-calculate throughout the closing process.

The top 3 elements to relationship-building with banks and lenders for North Carolina attorneys are:

• Find the appropriate contacts and introduce yourself

• Be prepared to work quickly and accurately by attaining the right software

• Be punctual and precise

Fortunately, Easysoft provides North Carolina attorneys straight-forward, affordable, and reliable legal software to effectively handle closings. The software is tailor-made for lawyers and paralegals, allowing them to conduct title searches to identify banks or liens on specific properties and validate the title prior to closing. Attorneys can also input the sale price, taxes, and related fees with peace of mind that Easysoft will handle the auto-calculation, creation and filing of CDs, HUDs, and track form 1099-S tax liability. These features help attorneys and paralegals keep track of fees while reducing the chance for mathematical errors. With the ability to print checks directly from the software, the final disbursement of closing costs is streamlined.

Easysoft can also originate and print settlement statements for interested parties, including copies of:

• Combined settlement statement

• Closing settlement statement

• Seller settlement statement

• Buyer settlement statements and summary sheets

With our web-based software, Easysoft makes it easy to work anywhere. We make it simple to access your files from your laptop, tablet, or phone, making it easy to adjust closing documents and print checks anytime, anywhere. This work from anywhere feature is particularly important since the North Carolina State Bar issued Opinion 2002-1, stating that, ‘…the North Carolina General Assembly has determined specifically that only persons who are licensed to practice law in this state may handle most of the functions’ associated with residential real estate transactions. The ability to work from anywhere also greatly assists in the avoidance of multiple trips to correct minor mistakes, allowing attorneys to work from home, the office, or the property in question.

The easy-to-use software includes the 5-page CD and HUD-1.

Whether you are an experienced real estate attorney in North Carolina or thinking of adding an additional revenue stream to your practice, Easysoft Real Estate Closing Software has the necessary tools to make every attorney’s closing day a little easier.

Easysoft is compliant, reliable, and trusted by thousands of attorneys and paralegals. Plus, Easysoft offers a free 7-day trial, free tech support and a free personal demo.

Founded in 1986, Easysoft boasts a long history of serving the needs of solo and small firm real estate attorneys and paralegals who need essential, affordable and easy-to-use software for their everyday needs. Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software.

